Marella Cruises has made the tough decision to extend its pause in operations, due to the ongoing coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

The cruise line has extended its pause in operations until 16 December 2020, a month longer than its planned restart date of 16 November.

The suspension comes as a direct result of travel uncertainty and ongoing restrictions caused by Covid-19.

All customers whose bookings have been impacted by the further cancellations have a handful of options to choose from.

Cruisers are able to amend their booking to a later date with an incentive of 10 per cent of their additional booking.

Travellers are also able to receive a future cruise credit voucher, with an additional 10 per cent added onto the voucher – meaning a possible upgrade or funds towards excursions, spa treatments or other extras on board.

Passengers affected are also able to request a full refund for the value of their cruise, making sure they are not out of pocket due to the cancellations.

Due to ongoing travel uncertainty, Marella Cruises is also extending its free booking change policy for all existing bookings, meaning those who have booked to travel before 31 March 2021 will be able to amend their booking for free.

With the policy, passengers can change their booking for free up to 21 days before departure, moving to another sailing later in the year.

Keeping spirits up and giving passengers something to look forward to, Marella recently unveiled its 2022 summer programme, which is available to book from 5 November.

Giving passengers even more choice when it comes to re-booking, or booking a new cruise, Marella Cruises will have six additional itineraries available on three of its ships for the summer 2022 season, allowing passengers to sail to islands like Santorini, Kefalonia, Corsica, Sardinia and Sicily, along with world-class cities like Dubrovnik, Barcelona, Split, Venice and Lisbon.

A further five itineraries will be available to book on Marella Discovery from 10 December.