We may not be able to cruise at present, but that doesn’t mean to say that we can’t still reminisce about some of our favourite cruise holidays until the time comes when we can get back on board.

With this in mind, Marella Cruises is calling for cruisers to let their imaginations run wild and share their favourite ‘Marella moment’ by uploading a picture to its new Marella Mosaic platform.

All customers need to do is upload their favourite memory or experience from when they previously travelled with the cruise line to the microsite, marellamosaic.com, and Marella will combine all entries together to create a final image of its beloved adult-only ship, Marella Explorer 2.

Marella Mosaic will also allow visitors to see all of the shared memories from past guests and provides the perfect way to relive everyone’s favourite Marella moments while the cruise line’s ships patiently wait to set sail again.

Marella Cruises recently announced the exciting news that it will be commencing its summer 2020 programme in July 2020 with three of its five ships, “should it be safe to set sail”.

For summer 2020, Marella Explorer will set sail from Corfu, while Marella Explorer 2 will sail from the UK and Marella Discovery from Palma as originally planned.

Marella Discovery 2 will recommence sailings in winter 2020 and will no longer operate from Naples for the summer 2020 season.

The UK’s largest cruise line suspended all sailings across its fleet back in March following the global coronavirus outbreak, so this is welcome news indeed, particularly given the fact that Marella also recently announced that it would be retiring its much-loved ship, Marella Celebration, from the fleet earlier than originally planned.

According to a company statement, Marella Cruises said that it is making capacity adjustments, which is why it is retiring the 1984-built Celebration early.

Marella Celebration is one of the longest-standing and most-loved ships in the Marella Cruises fleet. She has sailed with the cruise line for 15 years, carrying almost half a million passengers.