Marella Cruises announced some sad news today, that it is retiring its beloved cruise ship Marella Dream.

The ship will leave the Marella fleet after a decade of service, joining the Tui Cruises brand as Thomson Dream back in 2010.

Marella Dream‘s departure is part of a plan to reshape Marella’s cruise programme for the upcoming seasons.

All sailings due to take place on the ship between 26 October 2021 and beyond will be cancelled, and passengers who are booked on will be notified.

Passengers affected will be able to book onto another cruise, receiving a 10 per cent booking incentive, or receive a full refund.

Working hard to protect the 2021 Mediterranean season, Marella Cruises has transferred all Marella Dream summer 2021 cruises to Marella Discovery.

Marella Discovery will now sail from Palma instead of Florida’s Port Canaveral, stepping in for Marella Dream‘s Mediterranean sailings.

Sadly, this means Discovery‘s brand new exciting array of US destinations for summer 2021 have been cancelled.

This includes Sunshine and Jazz, Sunshine State and Sands, American Dream, Big Apple Adventure, Floridian Adventures and East Coast Adventure itineraries.

Marella will contact affected passengers, and like on Marella Dream, offer then a 10 per cent rebooking incentive or full refund.

The cruise line is not currently sailing due to Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainty within the travel industry.

As a result of the uncertainty, the cruise line is offering more flexibility for winter 2020 cruises, allowing passengers to amend any cruise for free before 31 October.

“With the ongoing travel restrictions for UK cruise lines still in place, we’ve taken the difficult decision to reshape our cruise programme for the upcoming seasons,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises.

“That means an early retirement for Marella Dream after ten years of service and the redeployment of Marella Discovery from the US to Europe.

“We appreciate the continued uncertainty surrounding travel and, to give our customers added peace of mind, we’re offering increased flexibility to amend their cruises to any Tui holiday on sale for free.

“We know our customers look forward to their holidays with us – maybe now more so than ever – so this means customers can still plan and get excited for their dream holiday at a later date.

Marella Dream was built in 1986 and first entered service as MS Homeric for Home Lines. Following the Italian shipping company’s merger with Holland America Line, she sailed as MS Westerdam until 2002.

The ship then transferred to the Costa Cruises fleet as MS Costa Europe, before finally joining Tui in 2010.