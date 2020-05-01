Marella Cruises has confirmed that its ship Marella Celebration is to retire the fleet earlier than planned.

According to a company statement, Marella Cruises said that is making capacity adjustments, which is why it will be retiring the 1984-built Celebration early.

The ship was built in 1984 by Chantiers de l’Atlantique for Holland America Line as the MS Noordam.

She is one of the longest-standing and most-loved ships in the Marella Cruises fleet. Marella Celebration has sailed with the cruise line for 15 years, carrying almost half a million passengers.

The ship was due to homeport in Dubrovnik in the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2021, and Cyprus and Dubai for the winter season.

Marella Cruises also confirmed this week that due to the ongoing travel restrictions because of the global coronavirus (Covid-19 outbreak), it is cancelling all sailings up to 30 June 2020.

Tui Group, which is the parent company of Marella Cruises, previously announced that it had cancelled all Marella Cruise holidays travelling up to and including 31 May.

This news comes in the same week that MSC Cruises announced that it would be extending its pause in operations until 10 July, and a week after P&O Cruises and Cunard announced that they too would be extending their suspension of sailings until 31 July.

Our view:

The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are committed to keeping you informed with the most up-to-date news as we receive it from the sector. However, we firmly believe that the cruise industry will bounce back. When it does, we’ll be on hand to inspire with destination inspiration and exciting cruise itineraries for the years to come.