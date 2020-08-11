Marella Cruises has revealed its plans to welcome guests back on board its ships.

Preparing for when the government travel advice changes, the cruise line is offering five guarantees for safe cruising.

Hoping to inspire guests to get booking a Marella cruise, the first guarantee is that customers can book and cruise with confidence, with Marella offering flexible changes and quarantine-free cruises.

This means the cruise line is only operating in travel destinations without isolating measures in place.

Part of the ‘Marella Promise’, passengers will also be protected if their cruise does not go ahead, and will be offered a variety of extras.

Extra cleaning measures will be implemented and excursion safety guidelines will be checked. Measures include health screenings and temperature checks before boarding, and all passenger luggage being disinfected before being taken to cabins.

On board, passengers will use face masks and there will be fewer guests, helping to ensure social distancing. A one-way system will operate around ships and cabins and public areas will be regularly and thoroughly deep cleaned.

Marella is also giving additional flexibility to bookings made before 30 September 2020, allowing customers to move their cruise to a later date if desired.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests back onboard our ships again soon and we’re hopeful we’ll be able to start operations at the beginning of October,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises.

“Our teams have been working really hard to ensure we’re ready to give customers the best and safest experience when we can.

“We understand some customers may feel a little uncertain about cruising and wonder what a cruise will be like post-covid, which is why we have created the new Marella Promise.

“It gives customers five key commitments to keep them safe on board while reassuring them we are still providing the memorable, enjoyable Marella Cruise that we’re known for.

“We will apply all the necessary health and safety measures to keep both customers and crew safe throughout the whole of their Marella Cruises journey. We will also ensure we are as flexible as possible if customers need to amend their cruises.”

Currently, Marella Cruises has suspended its sailings until 30 September 2020.

Kickstarting operations, Marella Explorer will set sail from Corfu on 2 October 2020.