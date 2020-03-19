Marella Cruises has temporarily halted all sailings due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

However, some ships were still sailing when the suspension was announced, causing the cruise line to make plans to safely drop off its remaining passengers.

The cruise line has now dropped off the final few guests of Marella Discovery 2 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Despite facing an upcoming period of uncertainty, the cruise line managed to share a friendly smile, literally outlining the shape of a smile in the waves.

Marella Discovery 2 completed the smile while carrying out routine manoeuvres, before anchoring in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The smile measures at 12 nautical miles high, and 16 nautical miles wide, a huge symbol of cheer and positivity for the cruise industry.

“Myself, First Officer Cosmin and our bridge team worked together to trace the TUI smile as we wanted to do something that would make both our customers and teams smile as a thank you for supporting us during these unprecedented times,” said Jason Ikiadis, Captain of Marella Discovery 2.

“We’ll be ready and waiting to set sail with our customers soon.”

The sweet gesture comes just two days after Princess Cruises also spread some hope and cheer throughout the industry, with the cruise line displaying a heartwarming message on its newest ship, Sky Princess.

When the world is grinding to a halt thanks to #cornoravirusuk, it's nice to find some joy somewhere, and today's burst comes courtesy of #MarellaDiscovery2, charting a path to follow the TUI smile logo before docking in Jamaica. It's 12 x 16 nautical miles in size. 📷 @TUIUK pic.twitter.com/BtvV6ynzC3 — David Fiske | Cruise Blogger 🛳 (@reasonstocruise) March 19, 2020

The cruise line has currently suspended all sailings until 16 April, but things could be likely to change.

Marella Cruises and Princess Cruises are just two of the cruise lines that have temporarily halted sailings, with most major ocean and river also issuing a suspension.

Brands under the Carnival Corp umbrella, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Lines have all suspended operations.

Royal Caribbean International lines – Azamara, Royal Caribbean, Silversea and Celebrity Cruises – have also stopped sailing.

