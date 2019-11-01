Responding to cruisers’ insatiable appetite for new and exciting ports of call, Marella Cruises has announced its taking on the United States of America in summer 2021.

The beloved British cruise line will sail four brand new itineraries from Florida’s Port Canaveral on Marella Discovery, giving its customers the chance to explore the US’ fascinating cities and diverse coastline.

Along with the four new itineraries, Marella will also offer one repositioning cruise and 11 new ports of call for the summer, helping customers tick some destinations off their cruise bucket list.

Those cruisers sailing on the American Dream or Big Apple Adventure itineraries from Port Canaveral will also enjoy an overnight stop in the city that never sleeps, New York.

With Marella Discovery as a base, travellers will be able to take in must-see sights like The Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park.

That unlimited cruise luggage perk will also come in handy, with the boutique-lined streets of Fifth Avenue at your disposal.

Moving away from the bright lights of New York, cruisers looking for the beaches and warm nights with a cocktail in hand can enjoy Marella Cruises’ new itineraries around the Sunshine States and the Caribbean. While those sailing seven or 14-night Floridian Favourites will enjoy an overnight stay in Tampa.

Marella Cruises will also be offering cruise and stay packages in Orlando, so cruisers can experience Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

Repositioning the ship, a new 12-night Sunshine and Jazz itinerary is also on offer, stopping at the jazz capital of the world, New Orleans.

With so much to see in its magical French and Garden Quarter, the ship will dock in the port for three days.

“We’re really excited to be setting sail from the USA, expanding our programme provides an opportunity for cruisers to sample the American Dream, and we’ve ensured there really is something for everyone,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of cruise for TUI UK and Ireland.

“Whether that’s a visit to Walt Disney World in Florida, an evening in New York, authentic jazz music in New Orleans or a rollercoaster in Busch Gardens.

“Offering our customers more choice and flexibility is at the heart of what we do, which is why customers will also benefit from regional flights from five airports.”