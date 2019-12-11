World of Cruising Magazine

Marella Cruises is one of the most well-known and much-loved cruises among British travellers, taking us to sun-soaked destinations like the Caribbean, Middle East and Mediterranean.

Giving its loyal customers yet another reason to travel with them, the cruise line is about to set sail in the shores of the USA, cruising from Florida’s Port Canaveral on four brand new one exciting itineraries from summer 2021.

Sailing with Marella Cruises on the 1,830-passenger Marella Discovery, British cruisers can explore the fascinating Deep South, bright lights of the Big Apple or sunbathe on a bustling Floridian beach before embarking on a ‘gator-spotting swamp adventure.

Available to book now, Marella Cruises’ four itineraries will have you wanderlusting like never before, and with prices from just £1,469 all-inclusive, there’s never been a time to book your big American adventure.

Sunshine and Jazz

For those wanting to explore the colourful birthplace of jazz and the pastel-hued Art Deco streets of Miami, Marella’s Sunshine and Jazz repositioning cruise is for you.

Setting sail from Jamaica’s Montego Bay to Port Canaveral in April, travellers will get to spend three nights in the Crescent City of New Orleans, home to Mardi Gras and the famous Bourbon Street steeped in a history of jazz and voodoo.

While in port, the New Orleans Jazz Festival will be taking place, but don’t forget to head to the French Quarter on the banks of the Mississippi for crawfish boils, Hurricane cocktails and colourful buildings with cast-iron balconies. The cruise will also stop at Tampa, Key West, Miami.

Big Apple Adventure

Along with sunny Florida, Marella customers can soon cruise to the city that never sleeps, the famous New York City. With a night spent in port, travellers will be able to lose themselves in New York’s bright lights, ticking off bucket-list sights like the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and Times Square, before taking in a Broadway show and blowing their budget on Fifth Avenue. The city that never sleeps, passengers will be glad to head to Norfolk in Virginia and Freeport in the Bahamas.

Floridian Favourites

Home to famous cruise ports like Miami, Port Canaveral and Tampa, it’s no wonder Marella is offering its customers Florida-centric cruises. Not only is the state drenched in seemingly endless sunshine ­(they don’t call it the Sunshine State for nothing), but travellers can enjoy the likes of Walt Disney Resort and the Everglades, along with sights such as Miami’s Ocean Drive and Cape Canaveral. A stop at Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, is also a highlight of this bucket-list cruise.

Sunshine States and Sands

Marella’s fourth and final itinerary is one for sun lovers, taking in Florida’s gleaming coastline along with the paradise Caribbean islands or Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic. Think wall-to-wall blue skies, white-sand beaches and aquamarine waters, with stops at Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Miami and Key West, famous for its lip-smacking Key Lime pie.

Ready to take on the big old US of A? There’s no better line to choose than Marella Cruises.

For more information and bookings, visit tui.co.uk/cruise.