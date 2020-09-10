Marella Cruises has made us even keener to start planning our next cruise holiday, by officially launching its winter 2021/2022 cruise programme.

The new programme will be on sale from today (10 September) and include 23 brand new itineraries for the cruise line, along with 18 new ports of call like Boston, Halong Bay and San Juan.

From December 2021, Marella Discovery will also sail a new itinerary in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, homeported in Barbados. This enticing sailing will include brand new ports of call like Charlotte Amelie and Frederiksted in the US Virgin Islands.

Like her sister ship, Marella Discovery 2 also has some exciting new sailings planned and will sail two new itineraries around Asia in 2022.

The ship will be homeported in Hong Kong and Singapore while it sails its ‘Lights of the Orients’ and ‘Eastern Experience’ itineraries. Both of these sailings will visit new ports never visited by Marella before, including Manila in the Philippines, Brunei’s Muara and Da Nang in Vietnam.

For those looking to stay closer to the British Isles, Marella is also launching a new ‘Island Explorer’ itinerary aboard Marella Dream and Marella Explorer, which departs in November 2021.

The ship will visit Tenerife and the coveted Canary Islands hotspots of La Palma, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria. An overnight stay in Funchal, Madeira, is a highlight of the trip. Playa Blanca is also being added to the programme as an overnight stop, marking the first new port of call for the cruise line in the Canaries since winter 2016.

Other Marella Cruises destinations for next winter include an ‘Arabian Sunrise’ sailing visiting Sri Lanka, Mumbai and Oman and departing on 7 and 8 April 2022, and an ‘East Coast Adventure where Marella will be heading to Canada for the first time. The lattere will also feature an overnight stay in Boston, home of Fenway Park and the Freedom Trail.

For those who still yearn to visit Cuba’s shores, Marella is going against the grain and including an overnight stay in Havana on Marella Explorer 2′s new ‘Flavour of the Caribbean’ itinerary.

With cruises on sale today, would-be-travellers still have time to make the most of the cruise line’s Marella Promise, which includes full flexibility on all bookings made between 23 July and 30 September. This means if passengers no longer wish to travel, they can have one free amend so they can move to a later date.

“We’re delighted to share the details of our winter 2021 programme and are really excited to have added even more choice for our customers with amazing destinations and exotic new itineraries as we continue to take customers to places they really want to explore,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises.

“We’re dedicated to making sure our customers and crew are safe whilst they have the most memorable and exciting cruise with us. We can’t wait to finally take to the sea’s and show the world to our cruisers again, as soon as we’re able to.”

The head to the Marella Cruises website.