How do you solve a problem like… no, not Maria, a bog-standard cruise ship afternoon tea? Well, Marella Cruises has it sorted, revealing it will now be hosting a ‘Great Musical Afternoon Tea’ on board Marella Explorer 2, and we have to admit it sounds pretty Wicked….

The new tea time spectacular will take place weekly in the ship’s Dining Club restaurant, with all afternoon classics themed on the uplifting music of much-loved West End shows, bringing an extra splash of pizzazz to sea days.

On the menu, guests will be served brilliantly British afternoon tea classics with an interesting twist, such as a ‘By Royal Appointment’ tiger bread and coronation chicken sandwich, the ‘School Lunch’ cucumber and truffle egg mayonnaise double decker and the ‘Vietnamese Melody’ beef tenderloin yakitori.

Inviting cruisers to be their guest and put their service to the test, sweet treats will be served by white-gloved waiters, and include classic ‘Naughty But Nice…’ homemade scones, preserves and clotted cream and the ‘I Like to be in America’ ultimate New York Cheesecake.

To complement this jazz hands-worthy spread, six different teas, as well as a choice of cocktail, will be served, with guests able to book the tea for just £15 a person from the ship’s kiosks. A glass of fizz will also be on offer for an extra £5.

Totally getting into character, the restaurant will also embody the famous West End, with historic show posters adorning the walls and musical surprises on hand throughout.

Sound up your (42nd) Street? The ‘Great Musical Afternoon Tea’ is available now on all sailings on Marella Explorer 2, with the ship sailing routes in the Baltics, Canary Islands, Fjords and Artic, Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

To book onto a Marella Explorer 2 cruise, head to tui.co.uk/cruise.