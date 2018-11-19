WHAT WE LOVE…

The Old Port (Vieux Port): To get a feel for the city of Marseille you need to explore The Old Port – central to the city’s growth dating back to the Middle Ages. There’s plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars to explore, you can also indulge in some of the local seafood or take a walk to St. Victor’s Abbey and Phare de Sainte Marie (the old lighthouse) if you are feeling more cultured. But it’s just as pleasant to wander around the old harbour and do a spot of people-watching.

Notre-Dame de la Garde: Probably Marseille’s most famous ¬– and most stunning – site. Still a key part of the city’s religious make-up with thousands making the pilgrimage every year for Assumption Day, the non-religious will have to make do with the Neo-Byzantine architecture and the stunning views of the city below. Note: it is possible to walk to the top of the hill the cathedral sits on, however this is fairly steep and you may be better off catching the regular bus to the top instead.

The Mucem: One of the main reasons that Marseille was named European Capital of Culture back in 2012 was this incredible museum dedicated to the Mediterranean. From the striking contemporary architecture which catches the eye from miles away, to the fascinating exhibits about the history of the great nations of the Med, there’s plenty to be enjoyed at this newest addition to Marseille’s burgeoning cultural repertoire.