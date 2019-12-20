Mini cruises are the perfect way to satisfy your appetite for cruising, not taking up too much time and often being very cost-efficient. Take a quick trip to the Netherlands, sample Cunard’s Queen Victoria and experience the charm of the Channel Islands, with princes as little as £249.

Let’s go Dutch

Visit pretty Haarlem, famous for its medieval streets and gabled houses, while sailing on Ventura – that means Eric Lanlard’s afternoon teas, wines by Olly Smith and P&O’s famous entertainment.

4-night ‘Western Europe’ cruise aboard Ventura, round trip from Southampton via IJmuiden (for Haarlem), departing 7 February 2020, from £399. pocruises.com