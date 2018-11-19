It may not have the glamour of its Argentinian neighbour, Buenos Aires, but the cool, compact and cosmopolitan Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, situated at the junction of the Atlantic Ocean and the Rio de la Plata, has lots to offer the intrepid cruise traveller.

Quieter than other South American cities, with an intriguing blend of old and new, the quality of life here is high, and many Montevideans enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle.

Many tourists come here for the laid-back vibe – a raucous party is harder to come by than it is in Buenos Aires or the nearby Punta del Este. But the locals don’t seem to mind, in fact, there are 1.5 million people in Montevideo – that accounts for half the entire population of Uruguay.