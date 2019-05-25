MS Europa is bringing fashion to the forefront of cruising, by relaunching its ‘fashion2sea’ collaboration – this time onboard the luxurious Europa 2.

The concept of the collaboration is to intertwine the world of travel and style, taking one successful design house and allowing it to showcase and sell its stylish wares on the high seas, with customers able to get a piece of an exclusive collection designed just for them.

This season it’s the turn of German designing duo ODEEH, who will design the collection, open a pop-up on board ship and arrange a glitzy sartorial showcase, all with the help of Vogue Germany and its editor-in-chief, Christiane Arp.

The fashionable cruise will take place this August onboard Europe 2‘s 12-day cruise from Lisbon to Hamburg, with all spots now sadly sold out.

Along with designing a collection especially for Europa 2 travellers, the designing duo will also transform the ship’s pool deck into a catwalk, showing off their sleek, minimalist and tailored collection in a grand fashion show.

The stylish extravaganza will come to life when the ship reaches the coast of Bordeaux, with guests also having the opportunity to listen to the Vogue editor share her fashion knowledge.

With clothes sorted, renowned stylist Dimitris Dimitrakoudis will also be onboard to give passengers tips and tricks on how to style their hair and perfect their make-up routine – perfect for an elegant night at sea.

ODEEH came to life in 2008, when designers Otto Drögsler and Jörg Ehrlich launched their first collection, with Otto having studied under the likes of the late Chanel visionary, Karl Lagerfeld.

Jörg has a history in men’s tailoring, and also studied fashion, working for brands such as Chloé, Escada, Toni Gard and René Lezard.

Along with ODEEH’s new collection, Christiane will curate an onboard pop-up shop that will feature other premium German designers from the Fashion Council Germany, including Layla de Mue, Lika Mimika, PB 0110, Phylyda and Stiebich & Rieth.

Fashion-loving guests will be able to chat with designers, get tips and advice and make the most of their luggage allowance by stocking up on chic German designers, that no one back home will have.

Europe isn’t the only line merging the worlds of cruising and fashion, with luxury cruise line Cunard previously putting on a transatlantic fashion week.