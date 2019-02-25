Andrea Bocelli will perform alongside his son, Matteo, during MSC Bellissima’s christening

With less than a week to go until MSC Cruises’ newest ship MSC Bellissima launches in Southampton, there’s been a new addition to the star-studded ceremony.

World-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform alongside fellow singer Matteo Bocelli – who the eagle-eyed among you may have guessed are related.

The father and son will perform their best-selling duet ‘Fall on Me’ from Andrea’s new album Sì.

Andrea Bocelli will then sing during the traditional ‘Officers’ Parade’ – an emotional and traditional moment that pays homage to the crew from the ship and recognises their service and dedication.

Other performances during the evening will come from Cirque du Soleil at Sea and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy Award-winner Nile Rodgers and his band Chic.

Hosting the evening’s proceedings as the ‘Master of Ceremonies’ will be the English TV presenter and star of This Morning, Holly Willoughby.

Academy Award-winning actress and MSC Cruises’ godmother, Sophia Loren, will perform the traditional ribbon-cutting and officially name the new vessel, MSC Bellissima.

Andrea Bocelli and his family have a long-standing relationship with MSC Cruises dating back over 10 years.

In 2008 he performed at the christening of MSC Poesia in Dover and in 2017 he performed at the Naming Ceremony of MSC Seaside in Miami.

Matteo Bocelli performed last year during the ‘Officers’ Parade’ in Trieste at the launch of MSC Seaview.

MSC Cruises supports the Andrea Bocelli Foundation through guest donations on board MSC Seaside. The funds raised support ABF’s valuable work in Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world currently facing exceptional challenges.

We will bring you all the news from the ceremony on 2 March in the April issue of World of Cruising.