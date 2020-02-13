Those of us celebrating Valentine’s Day at home are in luck, as MSC Cruises ship MSC Bellissima is becoming the leading lady in her own Channel 5 TV show.

Starring one of the world’s most coveted cruise ships, ‘Building the Ultimate Mega Cruise Ship’ will air on 14 February at 8pm, going behind-the-scenes from her conception to current voyages.

Created by Windfall Films, the hour-long episode gives viewers an in-depth look into the inner workings of MSC Bellissima, focusing on the design of the 171,000-ton vessel, from its construction to operations.

The episode will also offer an inside look into one of her very first voyages, carrying 7,000 passengers and crew around the Mediterranean.

Built from 35,000 tonnes of steel to accommodate 5,700 passengers, MSC Bellissima launched in March 2019 and was the largest ship ever christened in the UK.

“MSC Bellissima is one of the largest and most technology-advanced cruise ships in the world, and it’s great to be able to share an in-depth look at some of the ship’s key engineering features with the UK audience,” said Antonio Paradiso, managing director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland.

“By watching the show, our audience will be able to get a unique look inside the ship’s key technical areas that guests don’t usually get to see.

‘There is a real appetite in the UK for TV shows featuring cruise and by sharing the on-board experience on such a large scale, we hope to highlight to viewers, especially those who may not have considered a cruise before, what a great choice a cruise holiday is.”

The glamorous ship has Italian actress Sophia Loren for a godmother and is currently homeported in the Middle East.

MSC Bellissima isn’t the only cruise ship that’s featured on the small screen recently, with Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Explorer and Princess Cruises’ Crown Princess all getting some screen time.