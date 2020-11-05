MSC Cruises has announced a handful of changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions in France and Germany.

Due to France and Germany being two of the cruise line’s key markets, MSC Cruises has made the decision to suspend further sailings on MSC Magnifica, from 8 November through to 18 December.

MSC Magnifica has been sailing 10-night voyages in the eastern and western Mediterranean, calling at destinations like Italy, Greece and Malta.

Despite the suspension of Magnifica, MSC Grandiosa will continue on with her sailings, and extend her current sailings into early 2021 – allowing more passengers the chance to sail next year.

MSC Grandiosa, MSC Cruises flagship, is sailing seven-night itineraries in the western Med, with embarkation in Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples and Palermo, Italy with the ship also calling at Valetta, Malta.

Sailings on MSC Grandiosa will continue until 27 March 2021, hopefully allowing time for British passengers to get on board in the new year – or when FCO advice allows.

MSC Grandiosa will also see the application of newly activated measures under the MSC Cruises existing and comprehensive health and safety operating protocol.

This includes additional on board testing for all guests mid-way their cruise, on top of pre-boarding testing, and regular testing of all crew.

Other measures include enhanced on board sanitation, with focus on public areas and high touchpoints, and reducing contact on board.

Come 18 December, MSC Magnifica will resume operations with a special one off eight-night Christmas cruise itinerary, before retuning to her current 10-night Mediterranean itinerary. Sailing the eastern and western Med, the itienrary will be available until end of April 2021.

Sadly, due to the ongoing health situation and ever-changing global travel restrictions, MSC Cruises has had to cancel its 2021 world cruise, which was due to be performed by MSC Magnifica.

Guests who have been affected by the changed and cancellations will be contacted by the cruise line, with a handful of options for rescheduling and re-booking.