MSC Cruises is blurring the line between fine art and travelling, by launching the ‘world’s first’ fine art immersive experience at sea.

The experience will take place aboard MSC’s shiny new ship, MSC Grandiosa, which is the largest and perhaps most spectacular ship in the MSC fleet so far.

Treating guests to the pleasures of both art and dining, the immersive experience will showcase the original Danse Dessin drawings of impressionist artist Edgar Degas, all from the setting of the Grandiosa’s new French bistro.

L’Atelier Bistrot, located in the ship’s impressive Mediterranean-style promenade, will host the Danse Dessin series, which will show off 26 studies of movement and dance, previously exhibited in major international galleries and museums.

Adding to the experience, five videos will also run alongside the artwork, detailing details of Degas’ intricate work and the story of his life.

“Despite his apparently romantic subjects, Degas was a great experimenter, deeply interested in the use of new technologies available in those years of great scientific and industrial renewal,” said Marcello Smarrelli, exhibition curator.

“The focus of his artistic research was the study of the movement of the human body and the attempt to reproduce it in an artwork.

“For this reason, his artistic practice was fundamental for the birth of photography and cinema of which Degas was a pioneer.

“I’m sure he would have loved this interactive art exhibition, the first of its kind at sea and it is an exciting opportunity to connect people with Degas’ artwork in a new way and bring it to life through digital content for MSC Cruises guests.”

Launching in November, MSC Grandiosa will be the new flagship of the MSC Cruises fleet, also entertaining guests with Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows, a host of dining options, lots of activities for families and the MSC Yacht Club.

Cruises on Grandiosa are open for booking now, with 35 itineraries available across the world. Her first sailing will depart from Hamburg on 10 November, sailing through Southampton, Lisbon, Barcelona, Marseille and finishing up in Genoa.

Also championing art at sea, luxury cruise line Cunard recently appointed an artist in residence to sail its Three Queens, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria. Sherree Valentine Daines will host live painting demonstrations, bespoke art viewings, signings and VIP dinners on the ships, debuting on Queen Victoria on 3 September.