MSC Cruises has suddenly made it a whole lot easier to embark on your dream cruise, announcing that MSC Magnifica will offer 24 sailings from Southampton in summer 2021.

To prepare for her season of sailing, the beloved ship will undergo a sparkling transformation, including a heavy refurbishment and having 23 metres added to the ship.

The simple addition of just 23 metres will create an additional 7,000m2 of space on board, resulting in 215 extra cabins, a new water park, a redesigned kids area, two new restaurants and a stylish shopping area.

Having undergone her makeover, MSC Magnifica will begin her Southampton sailings in May, with the season wrapping up in October.

Cruises will range from two to 14 nights and include itineraries across the Canary Islands and Madeira, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the fascinating capitals of the Baltics. To ensure an easy arrival on the ship, most of the sailings will even begin on a Saturday.

Highlights of the new summer season include a 12-night cruise calling at three of the Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Lanzarote, known for their perennial warm shores and vibrant, bustling ports.

A 14-night Western Meditteranean cruise will also depart in August, sailing to the gorgeous destinations of Palma de Mallorca and Monte Carlo.

For travellers looking for something more, MSC Magnifica will also offer four different breathtaking Norwegian Fjord sailings. These will even call at two brand new destinations, Denmark’s Skagen and Norway’s Roendal, home of the country’s largest fjord.

A mini cruise, perfect for first-time cruisers, will also sail over the May Bank Holiday. In just three nights, cruisers will be able to spend the day in Bruges and two sea days, with prices from just £219 per person.

“We are delighted to be further enhancing our guest experience and offering brand new itineraries sailing from the UK,” said Antonio Paradiso, MD of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland.

“We are committed to providing UK guests with the holidays they want, and travel agents with cruises they want to sell.

“This announcement is the result of the on-going feedback we have received from agents and guests who want to sail with MSC Cruises from Southampton to new destinations. Our goal is always to provide more opportunities for the trade and more choice for the guest.”

These fantastic Southampton sailings will go on sale 12 September, with prices starting from just £149 per person for a mini cruise, and £549 for a Norwegian Fjord cruise.

To celebrate the new launch, MSC is even offering those who book onto the sailings £100 worth of credit per cabin.

To book onto a summer 2021 cruise, head to msccruises.co.uk.