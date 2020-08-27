To show appreciation to the world’s healthcare heroes, MSC Cruises has launched a new campaign offering healthcare workers and their families some incredible discounts.

The cruise line is offering healthcare workers a special offer of up to 50 per cent off their cruise, which is valid until the end of 2021.

Starting on 31 August 2020, the programme aims to let healthcare workers know that when they’re ready, they can enjoy a much-deserved cruise holiday with their loved ones.

The special; ‘thank you’ discounted cruise fare programme will go on sale on Monday 31 August and will be available on all MSC Cruises sailings of any duration through to the end of 2021.

To take advantage of the special rate, cruises will need to be booked by 30 April 2021. The special fares will result in a discount of up to, or possibly even more than, 50 per cent off the regular cruise rate.

The programme will also include a series of on-board activities to celebrate the guests and their families.

Healthcare workers will be able to book their cruise through travel agents or using the MSC Cruises call centres.

“As a family-owned company we think it’s only right and proper to find a way to express our heartfelt ‘thank you’ to each and every healthcare professional around the world – as well as their families – for their selfless and tireless dedication, professionalism and bravery in tackling the current global pandemic,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises.

“To all of them, NHS and private health care staff. Front line and back office workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists those who work in research laboratories, and in fact everyone who is a health worker, at all levels.

“We very much look forward to welcoming them on board whenever they are ready for a much-deserved holiday. And we will also welcome their feedback to improve further our protocol as they will witness it first hand while on board.”

A sign of good things to come, MSC Cruise flagship MSC Grandiosa is currently sailing in the western Mediterranean.

The cruise line resumed its operations in the Med on 16 August, with cruises available to residents of Schengen countries, only.