In huge progress for the cruise industry, MSC Magnifica has become the second MSC Cruises ship to resume operations.

The ship has set sail following the global suspension of cruises earlier this year, having departed from Genoa on a 10-night voyage to the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Ports of call on MSC Magnifica‘s itinerary include Livorno for visits to Florence and Pisa, Messina in Sicily, Piraeus for Athens, Katakolon for Olympia, Valletta in Malta, and Civitavecchia for Rome, before returning to Genoa.

MSC Magnifica is on track to sail six Mediterranean cruises before the end of the year, including an eight-night Christmas voyage that will depart from Genoa on 18 December.

MSC Magnifica will follow in the wake of MSC Grandiosa, which is currently on her ninth post-Covid-suspension voyage.

The ship is also the second MSC Cruises ship to implement the cruise line’s strict new set of health and safety protocols, which have been endorsed by an external medical expert and all relevant national and regional authorities.

Measures include Covid testing prior to embarkation, enhances sanitisation and cleaning measures, wearing of face masks, social distancing and track and tracing on board. The ship’s capacity has also been reduced to 70 per cent and passengers are able to enjoy shore excursions in ‘social bubbles’.

Due to FCO guidelines, British passengers are sadly not able to sail with MSC Cruises and on either Magnifica or Grandiosa, but MSC Cruises UK MD Antonio Paradiso has reassured British passengers that they are ready to welcome us back on board.

“MSC Cruises are ready to welcome British & Irish residents when the FCDO guidance changes. We are working closely with CLIA and the relevant authorities to enable British and Irish guests to be welcome back on board our ships when the time is right,” said the cruise boss.