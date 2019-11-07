A round-the-world cruise is the pinnacle of travelling, the cruise of cruises and a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list adventure. However, with months spent at sea, they can take a lot of planning.

Allowing cruisers to start planning their own round-the-world adventure, MSC Cruises has opened sails of its 2022 MSC World Cruise, but, for now, only to its MSC Voyagers Club members.

Taking place on board MSC Poesia, the 117-day grand voyage with MSC Cruises will sail from four embarkation ports in Europe in January 2022, allowing customers from across the continent to come along for the voyage.

Calling at 43 ports across 24 countries and five continents, including nine overnight stays in port. Following a westerly route via Cape Horn and Suez, travellers will be able to circumnavigate the world from the comfort of the mid-sized 2,550-passenger liner.

MSC Poesia guests will be able to board the cruise in Civitavecchia and Genoa in Italy, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France. The ship will then head to Portugal before sailing down to Cape Verde, and then heading onwards to South America.

In South America, guests will be able to tick off bucket list destinations like Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, also heading to Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego.

Guests will also be able to taste wines in Chile and Peru, explore Machu Picchu and the breathtaking Amazon rainforest. Unlike many other commercial cruise lines, the journey will continue to Hanga Roa, the capital of Easter Island, with an overnight stay in Papeete.

Auckland and Napier are also on the itinerary, along with the Fiordland National Park, Great Barrier Reef and an overnight stay in the iconic port of Sydney. Guests will also get to explore Darwin, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Finally, the ship will lock in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo before spending a night in Mumbai. Oman and Jordan (for Petra) make some of the final stops on the voyage, before it heads back to Europe via the Suez Canal.

Focusing on destinations, no more than four consecutive sea days will feature, along with overnight stays in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia, Valparaiso, Callao, Papeete, Sydney, Buenos and Mumbai.

While other shore excursions will be available to purchase, 15 excursions come included in the initial price of the cruise. These include heading to Hanga Roa to see the iconic Moai sculptures, a guided tour of Petra and a ride through the countryside in Tauranga, New Zealand.

Not an MSC Cruises Voyagers Club member? Wide bookings for the cruise will be open on 9 December 2019.