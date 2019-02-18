Secrets of the Mega Cruise Ship airs on Channel 5 at 9pm tonight

Only just come to terms with the fact The Cruise has finished over on ITV?

Well, we’ve got good news as MSC Cruises is set to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary, airing tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

The 90-minute show, called Secrets of the Mega Cruise Ship, was filmed on MSC Seaside.

It will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner-workings of the ship, highlighting a range of onboard facilities, including 11 dining venues and 19 bars and lounges.

Below deck, the documentary explores everything from show rehearsals and restaurant service to advanced waste disposal and clean water systems.

And we don’t doubt that some of the more colourful characters will become household favourites – akin to Scott Grayson on The Cruise.

Antonio Paradiso, MSC Cruises MD for UK and Ireland, said: “It is an honour to have this great opportunity to show the British public another of our beautiful ships and all the onboard features we are famous for, while also offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at the goings on of one of the world’s most advanced cruise ships.

“There is no better way to demonstrate how fantastic cruising is than to physically show people, and this feature-length documentary provides a great opportunity to do just that.”

MSC Seaside is currently sailing seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean.

Check out the trailer below and make sure you tune in tonight to see the MSC crew in action.