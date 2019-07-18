Private islands were once the preserve of the rich and famous, but one lucky group of people is now included in that elite group – cruisers.

Joining a host of other cruise lines that boast their own private islands, such as Royal Caribbean, Princess, Carnival, Holland America and NCL, MSC is opening its own slice of paradise, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

With the first cruisers set to arrive on the island this November, MSC has today given us all a sneak peek into what they have in store, releasing a rendered tour video of the gorgeous Bahamian island.

Just 65 miles from the coast of Florida, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve was a previous industrial sand extraction site, that has been carefully restored to a pristine piece of land in the Bimini chain of islands, western Bahamas.

The 120-square-acre island is surrounded by 64-square-miles of marine reserve and four smaller cays, boasting powder-white beaches, crystalline waters and lush Bahamian greenery.

Along with gorgeous beaches – including the Great Lagoon Beach with its emerald shallow waters perfect for swimming and water sports – Ocean Cay will also be home to a food court with a buffet restaurant and ice cream parlour.

For something a little stronger, a 30-metre tall lighthouse will be home to a Hemingway-style bar and terrace, where guests can soak up unparalleled sea views, sip on cocktails an enjoy live music. Excursions on the island are also varied, from beachside star gazing and glass-bottomed boating to sea kayaking and parasailing.

But it’s not just entertainment, excitement and relaxation that the island provides, as the reserve also has an ecological focus, concentrating on the restoration of coral reefs. The island will also host a series of programmes for guests interested in the work being done in the area.

In between sunbathing, indulging and learning, guests will be able to easily move between the ship and island whilst docked at Ocean Cay, perfect for those of us who like to constantly nip back to our staterooms.

The island will be reachable for those travellers booking an MSC cruise with Ocean Cay as a port of call, with the first cruise to the paradise island leaving Miami on 2 November, sailing around the Cayman Islands, Ocho Rios, Cozumel and of course, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.