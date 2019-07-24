Appealing to the thrill- and adventure-seekers among us, National Geographic Expeditions has announced it’s collaborating with Ponant to launch a series of expedition cruises onboard its sparkling new expedition vessel, Le Commandant Charcot.

The electric hybrid ship is set to sail in 2021, injecting even more glamour into the increasingly luxurious expedition cruise market, travelling to the icy waters of the Arctic and Antarctica.

Building excitement for its inaugural season, the collaboration between National Geographic Expeditions and Ponant is now open for booking, taking guests on a journey around Northeast Greenland National Park, on board the environmentally-friendly vessel.

The itinerary, named ‘Discover the Northeast Greenland National Park’, will allow guests to travel around the Far North’s least accessible region, visiting the largest national part in the world and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. On the cruise, guests will discover icy white landscapes and see sights such as strata, fjords, glaciers and icebergs, along with having the opportunity to come close (but not too close) polar bears, narwhals, seals, musk oxen, Arctic foxes, orcas and sea birds.

In true National Geographic style, the sailing will have an expert on hand specialising in the region, along with a professional photographer to capture every priceless moment that happens onshore

Le Commandant Charcot is fitted with the latest environmental protection technology, powered by a hybrid liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric propulsion system. This will allow the ship to reduce its SO2, NOx and CO2 emissions, also allowing it to be silent as it sails into sensitive and remote areas. Helping to preserve the pristine and delicate waters it explores, National Geographic Expeditions also gives a portion of its process to the National Geographic Society. committed to exploring and protecting the planet.

While the ship may be made for expeditions, it’s still a Ponant liner, and in true Ponant style guests will be in the lap of luxury onboard. The ship will feature just 135 staterooms an 31 suites, along with a panoramic and grill restaurant, and both an indoor and outdoor pool, as well as a spa area. Helping guests to explore the region, the ship will also hold a fleet of 16 expedition zodiacs, allowing for close wildlife encounters.

Interested? Booking for the trip of a lifetime are now open, with the cruise leaving Reykjavik on 24 June 2021, with a 12-night sailing priced at £12,900.

ponant.com