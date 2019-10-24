World of Cruising Magazine

There’s a reason why Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has called its latest Breakaway-class ship Norwegian Encore – you will want to sail on her again and again.
NCL takes delivery of its new baby at the end of this month, and she makes her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on 2 November. Guests will soon find that anything is possible on board this dazzling 168,000-ton ship, from whizzing round a race track to getting lost in a virtual- reality world, all before taking in a smash-hit Broadway show.
Add in 27 dining and drinking venues, including slinky beach club-style bars, plus luxurious spas and a water park, and who will ever want to get off? Here’s everything you need to know about the new NCL ship before her maiden voyage.
Restaurants
Bars
With 12 unique bars and lounges dotted across the ship’s 20 decks, let’s just say guests won’t go thirsty while on board Encore. Offering more than 50 bottled and 22 draught beers, The District Brew House is just the place to relax after a day in port, while Sugarcane makes the perfect pre-dinner mojito.
Wellness facilities
Treat yourself at the serene Mandara spa, with its thermal suite, vitality pool, salt room, snow room and a host of massage treatments on offer. NCL’s ship also boasts a beauty salon and fitness centre, offering high-intensity classes, pilates and ocean-view yoga.
Cabins
With more than 2,000 cabins, there’s accommodation for every taste and budget, from The Haven collection of luxury penthouses to Spa Suites and ocean-view and balcony staterooms. Solo travellers will be happy to hear that there are single studios, with no supplement to pay.
Pools
There are three traditional swimming pools on the decks of Norwegian Encore, perfect for a casual swim, paddle or for soaking up the sun. But there’s plenty of other watery fun to be had – the ship boasts its own sprawling Aqua Park, and the decks are dotted with cosy hot tubs.
Entertainment
Multi award-winning Broadway musical Kinky Boots makes its ocean-going debut at the Encore Theatre, alongside exciting cabaret show Happy Hour Prohibition. After showtime, guests can head to the Social Comedy & Night Club, or The Cavern for a feel-good Beatles tribute act.
