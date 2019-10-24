World of Cruising Magazine

There’s a reason why Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has called its latest Breakaway-class ship Norwegian Encore – you will want to sail on her again and again.

NCL takes delivery of its new baby at the end of this month, and she makes her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on 2 November. Guests will soon find that anything is possible on board this dazzling 168,000-ton ship, from whizzing round a race track to getting lost in a virtual- reality world, all before taking in a smash-hit Broadway show.

Add in 27 dining and drinking venues, including slinky beach club-style bars, plus luxurious spas and a water park, and who will ever want to get off? Here’s everything you need to know about the new NCL ship before her maiden voyage.