Norwegian Spirit is undergoing an extensive new makeover, set to cost Norwegian Cruise Lines $100 million and taking place over 40 days.

The much-loved vessel was last refurbished in 2011, and will be the last of Norwegian’s fleet to receive a shiny new makeover, part of the Norwegian Edge refurb programme.

Beginning in January 2020, Norwegian Spirit will enter a dry dock in Marseille, France, where she will have a whopping $100 million spent on her. Over the 40 days, the ship will have 14 new venues added, additional staterooms and an expanded Mandara Spa.

Championing its reputation as a comfortable and affordable cruise line, Norwegian is adding a host of new complimentary dining options, including an additional main dining room, 24-hour eatery Taste, all-day dining The Local Bar and Grill, the Garden Cafe, Great Outdoors Bar and Waves Pool Bar.

Making their debut, the ship will also see the addition of a Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge.

Appealing to adults, the ship’s children’s waterpark – Splash Academy – will be replaced with an adults-only retreat, Spice H2O. The new daytime lounge will feature two new hot tubs and a fully-stocked bar, which transforms into an entertainment venue at night.

Guests looking for relaxation will be happy to know the Mandara Spa will double in size to nearly 7,000 square feet, and include a relaxation area with heated loungers, a new jacuzzi room, sauna, steam room and water therapy experience. The ship’s Pulse Fitness Centre will also see an expansion.

Following in the footsteps of Norwegian Encore, the line’s latest addition, Norwegian Spirit will also get itself an Onda by Scarpetta restaurant, in collaboration with the Scarpetta restaurants in London, New York, Miami and Las Vegas.

The restaurant will serve modern Italian dare, including fresh pastas, beautiful seafood and delicious vegetable dishes.

“As we continue to introduce new innovative ships to our fleet, with Norwegian Encore making her debut next month, we are committed to ensuring that the experiences our guests have come to enjoy are available on even our most storied ships,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We are excited to reinvigorate Norwegian Spirit so that she continues to provide lasting memories for guests as they sail to some of the most exotic destinations around the world.”

When out of the dry dock, Norwegian Spirit will sail eight to 24-day itineraries around Asia, Africa and Europe, including 10 new ports of call.

The vessel will be the first in NCL’s fleet to sail to Bali, Jakarta and Surabaya, Tokyo, Taipei and Yangon.