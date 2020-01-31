World of Cruising Magazine

February can be a tough month for all of us, what with the dismal, bleak weather and depleted bank balance as a result of overindulgence in December. While you may feel that now is the best time to buckle down and pinch the pennies, there is, in fact, no better time to book your next cruise holiday.

Answering our cruise planning dreams, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has released its European fly-cruise itineraries for summer 2020, offering amazing voyages to the western and eastern Mediterranean, and the Baltics.

What’s more, the cruise line is offering incredible offers and deals on a whole host of itineraries this summer, so you don’t have to break the bank on your next holiday.

NCL’s most anticipated itineraries for 2020 include:

Spotlight on the Mediterranean

The Mediterranean continues to be the most popular destination for the UK’s first-time cruisers, never disappointing with its joyful mix of sun, sea and culture.

NCL’s seven-night Western Mediterranean itinerary from Barcelona takes in some of the capital’s most historic sites, including Gaudi’s fantastical architecture and the Gothic quarter, before heading over to Italy to discover its most popular cities, including Naples and Rome.

To make the offer even more appealing (if that was possible), NCL is offering an incredible early bird offer, whereby if you book by 3 March you will receive 30 per cent off the cruise fare of all sailings.

Explore Italy and the Greek Islands

Can’t decide between Italy or Greece this summer? Now you no longer have to choose as NCL has combined these two popular holiday destinations into one epic 10-day cruise. Commencing in Rome, the cruise offers the perfect balance of city and beach, with ports of call to Greek islands Corfu and Santorini, as well as Dubrovnik, the famous filming location of hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

If you’d prefer to stay on board, Norwegian Gateway offers a host of amazing activities and facilities, including a Ropes Course with 40 challenging elements. Guests can also take their pick from an array of dining options, from Cagney’s Steakhouse (famed for its premium black Angus beef and moreish truffle fries) to La Cucina restaurant (serving up Italian staples like spaghetti carbonara, veal scaloppini and homemade tiramisu).

White nights in St Petersburg

Summer doesn’t have to be all about lying on the beach and topping up one’s tan. Some of you may prefer a more cultural experience and NCL has just the ticket with its nine-day Baltic sailing.

Quite possibly the most western of all the major Russian cities, St. Petersburg has a long and fascinating history, all of which can be explored during the two-day stopover on this cultural cruise.

Just some of the many shore excursions on offer include a sublime performance of Russian ballet; a scenic drive through Helsinki with its wide avenues and sprawling parks; and a visit to Stockholm’s Vasa Museum housing a well-preserved 17th-century warship.

On sea days, guests with families can enjoy the on-deck Aqua Park with its thrilling waterslides for kids of all ages. Evenings on board come alive with unrivalled dining experiences and award-winning entertainment in the form of smash-hit Broadway musical, After Midnight, which transports guests back to the days of Harlem’s Cotton Club.

