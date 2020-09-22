The joy of no-fly cruises is that you can forget all the stress of air travel and being cramped in a plane. Simply turn up at the cruise terminal with your luggage, and soon you’ll be aboard ship and heading for your dream destination.

Although Southampton is the UK’s busiest cruise terminal, some lines sail from other ports so it’s worth finding out if there’s a more convenient option. And you’ll have plenty of choice, with Azamara, Celebrity, Cunard, Disney, Fred Olsen, Hurtigruten, MSC Cruises, NCL, P&O Cruises, Princess and Royal Caribbean all sailing from British shores. Plus there’s a new addition in the form of Tradewind Voyages, which will be operating the world’s biggest square-rigged sailing ship – Golden Horizon – from Harwich and Glasgow in May 2021.

So whether you enjoy Arctic landscapes, European palaces or sunny beaches, there’s sure to be a no-fly cruise that’s perfect for you.

No-fly cruises to Norway