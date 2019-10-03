Hurricane Dorian ravaged through parts of the Bahamas last month, leaving thousands of people homeless and damaging towns and communities beyond belief.

In the wake of the disaster, many cruise lines who frequent the Bahamian archipelago jumped to send aid and relief, with Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises all sending ships with relief.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the latest cruise company to offer aid and today announced it has met its donation goals of raising $2 million for the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief programme.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is one of the world’s leading cruise organisations, operating NCL, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The donations were raised by the company’s team members, guests, travel partners and business partners, which NC

The donations will now assist in the response efforts across the Bahamas, helping to clean up debris and rebuild homes and schools that were destroyed.

“Our company has always stood ready to help our neighbours in times of need, and now is no exception,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program and helped us meet our goal of raising $2 million to assist with emergency response and rebuilding efforts across the Bahamas. We could not have met this goal without your generosity.”

“We have committed to work alongside the people of the Bahamas for at least the next two years and we are proud to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to bring support to the communities that have been struck by Hurricane Dorian,” added Erik Dyson, Chief Executive Officer of All Hands and Hearts.

“This $4 million now raised is critical to ensure that we can be there to provide sustained support as the media’s attention has now moved on and our past experience shows that funding interest will drop off even as the hard work of recovery is just beginning.”