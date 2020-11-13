Knowing its passengers aren’t able to cruise yet, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is bringing the cruise to its passengers, by launching a new docuseries.

The online series, entitled ‘Embark – The Series’, features two episodes, with the first focusing on one of the fleet’s biggest pulls – its incredible theatre and entertainment programme.

The first episode focuses on London’s famous Garrick Theatre in the West End, for a special reunion of The Choir of Man cast.

The episode will include special performances, alongside an inside look at how the cast is managing throughout this unprecedented time. Performers from the fleet will feature, and share how they are remaining optimistic about the future.

Performances will include guest favourites like Save Tonight, Escape (The (The Piña Colada Song), Hello and Some Nights.

With residencies on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Escape, The Choir of Man is an immersive pub experience featuring ordinary guys singing A cappella.

Produced and directed by Nic Doodson, one of the creative minds behind The Choir of Man, the nearly 40-minute episode can be streamed live at ncl.com/embark.

The first episode will air on Friday 20 November at 3 am BST, and then be made available on demand.

‘The Choir of Man family and I were absolutely thrilled when NCL asked us to come together to create an exclusive performance of the show that guests could enjoy from home, until they have the chance to cruise again,’ said producer and director Doodson.

‘The world of theatre has had a particularly hard year, so this opportunity to sing, dance and perform together again was an incredible feeling, not only for the guys, but for everyone involved.

‘I hope that the positive and uplifting energy comes across in this episode and inspires those tuning in to continue to look ahead to brighter days.

‘The cast appreciated this opportunity to reconnect on and off stage, and now more than ever are looking forward to entertaining guests again soon in our pub on land, at sea or wherever people enjoy gathering with those closest to them.’

More information on the second episode will follow…