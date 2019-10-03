Norwegian Encore has sailed in open water for the very first time, a year-and-a-half after the cruise line announced they had started construction.

The ship has successfully completed her sea trials, departing from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, before heading down the Ems River towards the North Sea.

Initial crew members are already on board, preparing to welcome guests to Norwegian Encore on her maiden voyage this November.

With a gross tonnage of almost 170,000 and a passenger capacity of 3,998, Encore will be delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line on 30 October.

Just weeks later, the ship will be christened by Grammy award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson in Miami, with the ship then commencing a seven-day voyage to the Caribbean on 24 November 2019.

Norwegian Encore is one of the most highly anticipated ship launches of 2019, designed to make guests cry ‘again, again,’ after sailing on her.

She features the world’s longest race track at sea (1,100ft) and has the largest outdoor laser tag arena at nearly 10,000 sq ft.

With entertainment at the forefront of the cruising experience, the shiny, colourful new ship also has 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion and will play the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots in its impressive onboard theatre.

When it comes to dining, the ship has a host of delicious eateries for guests to enjoy, including Onda by Scarpetta, a collaboration with LDV hospitality.

Other exciting features on the ship include performances by the returning NCL guest favourites The Choir of Man, Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical, and The Beatles cover band of The Cavern Club.

Partnering with JUST Goods, Inc, Encore will also be the first ship in the company to be plastic bottle free, with Norwegian Cruise Line working towards eliminating plastic entirely by 2020.