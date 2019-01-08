The two new ‘Allura-class’ ships will be launched in 2022 and 2025 respectively

It didn’t take long for 2019 to see its first new ship orders.

Oceania Cruises – the luxury cruise line renowned for its culinary expertise – has announced it has ordered two new ships to delivered in 2022 and 2025.

The two 67,000 gross ton ‘Allura-class’ ships will each accommodate approximately 1,200 guests – bringing them in line with the cruise lines’ ‘Oceania-class’ ships, Marina and Riviera.

This new class of mid-size cruise vessels promises to retain all the warmth, popular design elements and signature amenities of Marina and Riviera while affording guests an additional level of comfort, convenience and many new luxury amenities.

“This new class of ships will represent an evolution of the Oceania Cruises experience with all the elements our guests treasure – a warm, intimate, residential style; the most spacious standard staterooms afloat; amazing suites, and of course, the finest cuisine at sea,” says Bob Binder, president and chief executive officer of Oceania Cruises.

“We are excited to expand the Oceania Cruises fleet with our new Allura-class ships to meet the strong demand for upscale culinary- and destination-focused cruise vacations around the globe,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“This new class of ships will further elevate the already best-in-class guest experience at Oceania Cruises and meaningfully strengthen demand from both new and loyal returning guests, which will ultimately drive further returns for shareholders.”

The contract price for each of the two vessels is approximately €575 million per ship.

These new ships are in addition to the Oceania NEXT initiative which is seeing the ‘Regatta-class’ ships been ‘re-inspired’ between now and 2020.

Plenty happening at Oceania, then!