World of Cruising Magazine

Oceania Cruises has made us even more excited for summer 2020, revealing that Oceania Marina will be sailing again after a multi-million dollar makeover.

The cruise line is inviting guests to explore Europe with the convenience of no flying as you take in the very best ports for food and wine along the way.

The elegant ship will set sail from Southampton on a series of exciting cultural and culinary-focused itineraries around Europe, visiting iconic ports renowned for their epicurean delights.

In true Oceania style, select European sailings departing from Southampton will be stopping overnight at the wine-lover’s paradise of Bordeaux, allowing cruisers to truly experience this stunning region at their own pace.

The first itinerary will set sail on 25 May 2020 and will take guests on a 10-day sailing, calling at Honfleur, St Malo, Brest, La Rochelle, Bordeaux, Biarritz and Bilbao. Priced at £3,589pp for a Veranda stateroom, this includes Oceania’s customary ‘OLife Choice’, encompassing free internet plus one free amenity from a choice of three.

The next European adventure on the newly-renovated ship will be a 10-day voyage departing on 7 August calling at Honfleur, St Malo, Brest, La Rochelle, Bordeaux, Bilbao and La Coruña. Priced at £3,649pp for a Veranda stateroom, this again includes Oceania’s ‘OLife Choice’.

“Itineraries beginning and ending in Southampton are perennially popular with our British customers,” said Bernard Carter, senior vice president and managing director EMEA of Oceania Cruises.

“Without the hassle of flying, having to negotiate airports, or worrying about luggage limitations, a Southampton departure means your holiday starts sooner!”

“I am delighted that our two European itineraries, round-trip from Southampton, both include an overnight in the fabulous city of Bordeaux,” Carter added.

“Offering the opportunity to explore a destination in the evening as well as during the day, means our guests are able to really see what a place has to offer – and in the case of Bordeaux? Think wine, food and culture, three of our favourite things here at Oceania Cruises!”

Guests can take one of Oceania Cruises’ NEW Go Local shore excursions, a series of immersive and destination-led tours that offer a more personal experience, going well beyond the typical tourist sights and delving into the local culture.

Highlights include a walking tour of the Chartrons district that borders the Garonne river, a quiet neighbourhood known for its eclectic cafes, quirky antique stores and beautiful 18th century mansions.

The more energetic among you can also choose to run or bike round Bordeaux as the health-conscious city has plenty of parks and paths that encourage more active tours.

Alternatively, you can hop on the tramway with the locals and ride towards the medieval heart of Bordeaux, home to the historic Cailhau gate, which was once a part of the town’s defensive walls.

Other highlights of the Go Local Bordeaux tour include a visit to the majestic 14th-century Saint-Michel Basilica and its signature bell tower, a trip to the flea market Les Puces de Saint Michel, filled with one-of-a-kind curiosities, and a traditional dinner prepared in a private residence complete with local cuisine and of course, plenty of wine.

While not exploring exciting destinations, guests will get to experience the reimagined Marina, which will have just been remastered as part of the OceaniaNEXT refurbishment programme and now includes a host of new features.

These include a new coffee bar area, lounge on deck 14 and a Victoria Arduino espresso machine – dubbed the ‘Rolls Royce of coffee machines’.

All of the ship’s 200 concierges and 244 veranda staterooms, along with 124 penthouse suites, will also undergo a renovation.

However you choose to spend your time on board Marina, guests will be sure to have a wonderful time as they enjoy the finest food and wine on land as well as at sea with Oceania’s no fly itineraries from Southampton.

For more information, visit oceaniacruises.com.