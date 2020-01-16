Oceania Cruises’ Isignia ship will be embarking on a voyage of a lifetime in 2022. The new epic journey will chart 44 countries in 6 continents in six months.

The world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line announced its plans yesterday – unveiling an itinerary which treats guests to a host of incredible experiences.

Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said: “This is one of the most intriguing and all-encompassing world explorations available. Guests will experience a truly unique combination of destinations that includes the South Pacific, Asia, India, and even the British Isles.”

The guests on board Insignia are set to be astounded and entertained both on the seas and on shore. There’s a milieu of UNESCO World Heritage sites and optional overland tours included on the trip to nourish even the most adventurous cruisers.

Whether exploring the lush gardens and protected wildlife at the Royal Melbourne Zoological Gardens or celebrating the deep-seated Dutch tradition of seafaring life at Amsterdam’s National Maritime Museum, travelers will have the opportunity to witness the beauty of human expression and creativity in its purest form.

The unforgettable journey will also be punctuated with special celebratory events ranging from an exclusive overnight at one of Shanghai’s most luxurious and architecturally bold hotels to a regal feast at the Royal Citadel in Hue.

Bob Binder added: “I think guests will be most delighted by the 12-day, nine-port immersion into Japan as well as the lesser known cultural jewels of western Africa.”

Insignia, the vessel which is set to circumnavigate the globe, is now a completely transformed ship following a dramatic re-inspiration. Each luxurious suite and stateroom is entirely new from floor to ceiling, including the bathrooms. This high-quality level of accommodation on board is truly unprecedented.

The 2022 world cruise offers two curated itinerary journey, either departing from Miami on 21 December 2021 or from Los Angeles on 6 January. Guests will finally end their voyage six months later in New York, having soaked up enough glorious memories to last an eternity.