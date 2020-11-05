If there was ever a time to get planning a cruise holiday, it’s now, with winter truly here and a month of lockdown looming ahead.

Giving us plenty of inspiration, Oceania Cruises has launched its summer 2022 Europe and America programme, which goes on sale on 11 November 2020.

The exciting new programme will feature 110 incredible itineraries, with 77 brand new offerings and 10 new ports of call.

Offering something for every traveller, Oceania will have 56 itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days in length, and 54 voyages for more intrepid explorers – ranging from 15 to 46 days.

Oceania’s fleet of ships will journey to 250 ports of call throughout Northern and Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland, the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Holy Lands, Alaska, Canada & New England, Bermuda, South America and the Caribbean.

Out of 110 itineraries, 77 are brand new, with exciting new ports of call including Denmark’s Aarhus, the charming Irish village of Killybegs and the dramatic Norwegian Looften Islands.

In North America, the cruise line will be running sailings in Alaska, complete with glacier trekking, helicopter flightseeing and incredible local tours, as well as cruising to the Hubbard Glacier.

Depending on how long you want to cruise, Alaska sailings depart from Seattle, Vancouver and even Los Angeles on seven, nine, 10, 11, 12 and 13-day sailings.

Western Mediterranean voyages will take in destinations like the Greek Islands, Turkey and Canary Islands, while passengers will also be able to explore the Holy Land with sailings to Israel, Turkey and Egypt.

Sailings will take place on Oceania’s stylish ships Marina and Sirena, recently renovated as part of the Oceania Next initiative.

As part of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings group, Oceania Cruises is due to resume operations in 2021 – with all 2020 sailings cancelled.

The cruise company’s suspension of voyages includes all sailings between 1 December through to 31 December 2020.

The further extension comes as a direct result of travel uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.