Oceania Cruises has unveiled what it is calling “seven very special cruises”.

Sailing from Southampton to Northern & Western Europe next summer and 2020, the cruise line is offering free parking and 50 per cent deposits, if booked by 4 January.

The line is encouraging guests to embrace their passion for travel on voyages that offer adventure close to home.

Nautica allows you to command your own expedition with a voyage that evokes the passages of Norse explorers in August 2019. Cruise the North Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Prince Christian Sound and English Channel, with enchanting and historic stops all along the way, from Southampton to Greenland and back again.

In August and September, Marina and Nautica will tour the British Isles and Ireland round-trip Southampton.

In 2020, Marina makes the journey once again in July, while Sirena, fresh from a multi-million-dollar revamp as part of the line’s OceaniaNEXT fleet enhancement initiative, will also circumnavigate the UK and the Emerald Isle.

Highlights include the opportunity to savour Edinburgh’s Georgian and Victorian architecture, Loch Dunvegan on the isle of Skye, or the natural phenomenon of the Giant’s Causeway in Belfast

Marina heads south in May and August 2020 on two no-fly cruises, starting and ending in Southampton. These include an overnight stay in Bordeaux, as well as visiting northern Spain.

All seven cruises come with free parking, free internet, plus a choice of either six free shore excursions, a free beverage package or $600 free shipboard credit per stateroom.

prices for 2019 sailings increase on 5 January.

Call Oceania Cruises on 0345 505 1920 or Visit www.oceaniacruises.com