World of Cruising Magazine

From Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth 2 in The Parent Trap to the Seabourn Legend in Speed 2: Cruise Control, cruise ships have played many a leading role in some of Hollywood’s much-loved movies.

Now it is One Ocean Expeditions’ time to shine on the big screen as it stars in Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which is set to be released on 16 August 2019.

In 2017, One Ocean Expeditions was approached to take part in the filming of Marie Semple’s film adaptation of her bestselling 2012 novel, which follows the story of Bernadette (played by Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett), a highly intelligent and eccentric Seattle housewife.

An agoraphobic, Bernadette hates leaving the house and doesn’t fit in with the other neighbourhood mothers. Her academic daughter proposes a family trip to Antarctica, which is where One Ocean Expeditions comes onto the scene.

Bernadette, who is on the brink of a meltdown, throws herself into the preparations of the trip, but things go badly awry at a school fundraiser, and she disappears to find herself – leaving her family to fix the chaos, and wonder where she has gone.

As a pioneering expedition cruise ship line specialising in voyages to Antarctica, the Arctic and Atlantic Canada, One Ocean Expeditions was the perfect choice to star in the new Hollywood film.

Discussing the making of the film, One Ocean Expeditions have commented on how hours were spent running Zodiacs for the camera crew, with kayak guides on the water alongside the actors. The cruise line provided everything from cabins to office space for crew, hair and makeup spaces on the ship, expert advice, logistics, and setting up food and beverage services, including even a craft services specific Zodiac.