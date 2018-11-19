WHAT WE LOVE…

Palermo Cathedral: You can’t miss this massive edifice, and neither can you fail to be impressed. At various times in its rich and complex history, the cathedral has served as a mosque and burial place of Christian kings – hence its encyclopaedic range of architectural styles (Norman, Moorish, Gothic, Baroque and Neoclassical).

Santa Caterina: Nestled between Piazza Bellini and Piazza Pretoria in the historic city centre, the church of Santa Caterina looks anything but impressive from outside, but the plain façade hides a fabulously Baroque interior. Built in the late 16th century as a convent (the last nuns left

only a few years ago), the building is richly decorated with paintings, marble ornamentation and endless frescoes, creating quite a wow moment when you walk through the doors.

The Catacombs: Not for the faint-hearted, the Catacombe dei Cappuccini houses nearly 8,000 corpses dressed in their Sunday best. The oldest is Friar Silvestro da Gubbio, who was interred in 1599, and the most recent dates from the 1920s. It’s believed that the dry atmosphere in the catacombs allows bodies to mummify naturally, and many are astonishingly well preserved. Costing just €3 per entry, the experience is fascinating, historically and culturally significant, if more than a little macabre.