WHAT WE LOVE…

La Seu Cathedral: One of the most famous attractions in Palma is this stunning Gothic cathedral, which features the ‘Gothic Eye’ (a large rose window) and one of the highest naves in the world. In total, the cathedral has 61 stained-glass windows, which have gained it the nickname of the ‘Cathedral of Light’. One worth checking out – even if the idea of visiting hunting down churches fills you with dread.

Portixol: You’ll quickly learn when you visit Palma that enjoying this sun-soaked paradise is not about cramming everything in – it’s about enjoying the slow life. And this former fishing village, within walking distance of Palma, has an array of seafront bars and restaurants, and is a great place to take in the views during the evening sunset. In recent years, the village has become associated with a trendy and hip vibe, as well as a thriving nightlife.

Valldemossa: The village of Valldemossa is approximately 15-20 minutes from Palma by car. It is situated in a valley of the Tramuntana mountains and is home to around 2,000 people. People journey to Valldemossa for the beautiful location and to see the Royal Carthusian Monastery, which started life a royal residence before being occupied by Carthusian monks from 1399 to 1835. The views from up here are quite simply breath-taking.