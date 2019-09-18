World of Cruising Magazine

Parisians are proud of their heritage in the arts and in fashion, too. And you’ll also find plenty to enjoy in the city’s food and social scene, with its booming roof-top bars, and restaurants serving some of the best food in the world.

The city also has many clubs and cabaret nights (including the once infamous Moulin Rouge) that will give you a real taste of its creative culture. Paris offers city-lovers a treat on every corner.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a day trip, here’s our Paris guide to the must-see sights and cultural attractions.

Must See