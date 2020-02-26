P&O Cruises has revealed the line-up for its beloved passenger ship Britannia, announcing a host of itineraries the ship is sailing in 2020 and 2021.

Sailing the Caribbean in winter and western Europe and the Med during summer, the ship will welcome some familiar faces on board, particularly in the world of food and drink.

Kicking off the star-studded season, wine TV presenter and wine expert Olly Smith will be on board from 20 June, on a 14-night sailing around Western Europe.

A round-trip from Southampton, the cruise will call at Cadiz, Barcelona, Cannes, Livorno, Rome, Cartagena and Gibraltar, with prices from £1,299 per person.

Master pâtissier Eric Lanlard will also be jumping on board, available on two Mediterranean sailings in July and August.

Providing passengers with lots of sweet treats, Eric will sail on P&O’s 14-night sailing on 18 July, and also sail on board the 14-night B020. Destinations include Cadiz, Barcelona, Malaga, Ajaccio, Palma de Mallorca and Gibraltar.

One of the most coveted celebrity chefs on board a cruise ship, Marco Pierre White will also sail on Britannia this year, boarding the current flagship for two 14-night sailings in August.

The first sailing departing on 4 August 2020, B018, is priced from £1,399 per person, with the second (B019) departing on 15 August 2020.

Going into the world of entertainment, Britannia will also host a Strictly Come Dancing-themed cruise (B014), taking place on 6 June 2020.

With Shirley Ballas as the judge, the sailing will see the likes of pro dancers Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez, Oti Mabuse, Graziano di Prima and Dianne Buswell perform on board.

Departing from and returning to Southampton, passengers will be able to sashay around the ports of Cadiz, Barcelona, Cannes, Livorno, Rome and Cartagena, all from £1,999 per person.

A star-studded line-up for Britannia is just one of the things P&O Cruises fans can get excited about this year, with the line launching its biggest and grandest ship ever, Iona, in May, along with refurbishing Azura.