With a history spanning over 180 years, P&O Cruises has long been a staple part of the British cruise industry. The cruise line’s array of fine dining and entertainment options all tailored to British tastes, along with a personal and attentive service, have ensured passengers continue to sail with them time and time again.

With six ships currently on offer, it can be tough choosing which one to call home. While there are firm passenger favourites, each P&O ship certainly has its own unique charm and character.

Although it is true that the larger ships often offer better value for money, P&O Cruises’ smaller vessels shouldn’t be overlooked, providing a more intimate cruise experience while venturing to destinations worldwide. Without further adieu, let’s take a look at our three favourites and why we think you should make one of them your next ship of choice.

Britannia – A multigenerational affair

What better place to start than with P&O Cruises’ current flagship, the regal Britannia? Having recently emerged from an extensive refurbishment, she looks more glamorous than ever. Her larger size means Britannia has plenty on offer for families of all ages, with facilities including a theatre, kids club, pools and plenty of bars and lounges.

Not only does her size allow for a wider array of facilities and public spaces, but it also means there are more cabins on offer, making her the perfect choice for cruisers on a budget. Countless dining options ensure you are never short of choice, while summer seasons spent sailing from Southampton make her accessible to all the family with no air miles needed.

Aurora – For adult eyes only

While Aurora may score low in terms of being family-friendly, she has plenty to keep adults entertained. The ship bridges the gap between traditional and modern, with a classic design, teak decks and tiered stern, along with a range of contemporary public spaces and facilities, from three pools, a gym and spa to a casino, cinema and theatre.

Being an adults-only ship, Aurora is the ideal choice for those of you seeking an adventure without the kids in tow. From San Francisco to Sydney and Singapore, Aurora offers a taste of the exotic in a style and comfort unsurpassed within P&O Cruises’ fleet.

Ventura – A family favourite

Popular among cruisers since her launch in 2008, Ventura has been a family favourite from the very beginning. Falling somewhere in between the smaller ships of the past and the more modern mega-ships, Ventura offers the perfect balance for young families. Smaller than Britannia, she is easier to navigate while still being large enough not to compromise on facilities.

A combination of spaces dedicated to both adults and children makes her an excellent choice for those who wish to spend quality time with the family, while still making time for that much-needed pamper session.

Being homeported in Southampton all year round only adds to her appeal with an extensive range of itineraries on offer. Varying from two to 35 nights, you can take in the splendours of Norway, the jewels of the Mediterranean and even the spices of the Caribbean.

A new P&O favourite on the horizon?

With the launch of Iona just on the horizon (as soon as Covid-19 allows), could we see a new P&O favourite take centre stage? The largest ship ever built exclusively for the British market, P&O Cruises’ Iona will feature a number of firsts for the cruise line, including the unique entertainment venue SkyDome and the first gin distillery at sea, all the while offering exceptional value for money for the whole family – watch this space.