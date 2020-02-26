World of Cruising Magazine

Beloved by British cruisers it may be, but P&O Cruises hasn’t always been a byword for luxury. Nowadays, though, it offers some serious opulence on board.

P&O Cruises’ ship Britannia recently embarked on her 2019/20 winter season in the Caribbean, refreshed and better than ever after emerging from her first-ever refurbishment.

The British ship has always ruled the waves in the Caribbean and the Med, and she’s an absolute treat to stay in – especially if you book one of the 74 butler-serviced suites, designed for those guests looking to travel in style.

All suites offer a spacious sitting room, superior bathroom and generous private balcony with loungers, chairs and table, perfect for taking in the glorious sights.

For those of you who are inclined to pack the kitchen sink when you travel, there’s a useful walk-in dressing area and a hairdryer, too, in case guests forget to pack their own.

Bathrooms boast a whirlpool bath, ideal for soaking in after a long day of shore excursions, as well as a shower, a luxurious premier pamper pack, bathrobe and slippers.

There’s original artwork on the walls – all commissioned from British artists, naturally – and, because this is a proudly British ship, you’ll find proper tea and coffee-making facilities in your suite.

Made friends on board? Entertain them in your lounge or order room service for an elegant private dinner.

What we love

Daily fresh fruit and canapés, complimentary binoculars, exclusive access to breakfast in the Epicurean restaurant, priority tender passes, a sweeping balcony with sun loungers and deck chairs.

You’ll also get…

Double bed, writing desk, large TV, plenty of storage space, separate cloakroom, marble-clad bathroom with White Company products, whirlpool bath, butler service, champagne and chocolates on arrival.

