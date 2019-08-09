Guests booked on a P&O Cruises to the Arabian Gulf will be disappointed to hear that P&O Cruises has cancelled its planned winter 2019/20 Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme due to increased tensions in the region.

The cruise line’s decision to withdraw was released yesterday (6 August 2019) and came about following careful monitoring of the situation within the Straits of Hormuz and taking advice from external authorities.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow said: “The increased tension in the region highlighted by the attacks on tankers in the Straits and the detention of a British-flagged tanker by the Iranian authorities means as a British company flying the Red Ensign it is not advisable for us to maintain our planned Dubai and Arabian Gulf programme this winter season.

“We have therefore taken the unusual step of withdrawing Oceana from the region for the upcoming season. Whilst we appreciate our guests will be disappointed, the safety of our guests and crew is absolutely paramount and given our UK status, coupled with the uncertainty in the region, we have had to make this difficult decision.”

Guests booked on a P&O cruise between October 2019 to March 2020 to the region will be given a full refund.

Following the cancellations, P&O Cruises is working on a range of new holiday options for its ship Oceana, which will be available to book from 9am on 20 August 2019. This will include departures from Southampton sailing to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, as well as a pre-Christmas 35-night cruise to the Caribbean.

The cruise line is also offering guests an exclusive offer on 2020/21 Dubai and Arabian Gulf holidays, as well as its Caribbean fly/cruises for this season.

In terms of sea travel safety to the UAE, the UK government advises caution to all mariners before deciding to enter these waters due to many areas of the Gulf being highly sensitive. Visit the website for more information.

For more information, visit pocruises.com.