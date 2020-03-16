P&O Cruises and Cunard are the latest in a long list of cruise lines to temporarily suspend all operations.

Owned by Carnival Corporation, the two cruise lines have suspended operations until 11 April 2020, reacting to the continuing impact of Covid-19.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus and advice from CLIA (the Cruise Lines International Association), the cruise lines announced the suspension of their sailings today (16 March).

Both lines will suspend all operations for 30 days, and are in the process of bringing all ships back to Southampton.

“Having reviewed all of our ship operations and industry recommendations, we will bring our ships back to Southampton and suspend any new cruises until April 11, 2020,” said P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow.

“This pause in operations has been done in an abundance of caution to support the global effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

All P&O Cruises guests affected by the suspension will receive a 125 per cent fatigue cruise credit.

This future cruise credit will be applied automatically to their guest account for use on a P&O Cruises holiday departing before the end of March 2022.

“These truly are unprecedented times; the likes of which we certainly have never seen before. We are so sorry that the holidays of many of our guests will be disrupted but our priority is to safeguard the wellbeing of our guests and crew and by taking these extraordinary measures we will be able to do so,” continued Ludlow.

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, and following the recommendation by CLIA US for cruise lines to temporarily suspend operations for 30 days, we are suspending new cruises until 11 April 2020. Here’s P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow with an update: https://t.co/7TSyq5qDCC pic.twitter.com/BZQBzdnoHc — P&O Cruises (@pandocruises) March 16, 2020

“Given the immediate situation we are also looking at Iona’s itineraries in light of current restrictions in Norway and will provide an update to guests when we have more clarity.”

The Carnival Corp lines are just the latest in a long list of cruise lines cancelling sailings in the near future.

Along with P&O Cruises and Cunard, Marella, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group lines and other Carnival brands like Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have all suspended sailings.

Our view:

The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are committed to keeping you informed with the most up-to-date news as we receive it from the sector. However, we firmly believe that the cruise industry will bounce back. When it does, we’ll be on hand to inspire with destination inspiration and exciting cruise itineraries for the years to come.