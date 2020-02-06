P&O Cruises will launch their eagerly awaited new ship, Iona, in May, and Eric is already working out what he and his team will serve on board.

“As well as my signature tea we will be looking after the new Café Vista,” he says. ‘Here you’ll be able to eat from breakfast time to evening, and we’ll be offering delicious savoury bites and fine pastries.”

So how will Iona be different from P&O Cruises’ existing ships?

“The whole feeling will be younger and more urban, so we’re creating some special new treats like fruit-flavoured white chocolate cakes and colourful croissants decorated with raspberries and chocolate.”

Eric will also be offering delicious vegan pastries on board the new ship, reflecting the growing trend for plant-based fare. “The days when you gave vegans something that tasted like cardboard are long gone,” he says. “We try to keep the ingredients as natural as possible, so we don’t use any artificial fats, but our vegan cakes must taste the same as those made with eggs and milk. For a baker that’s a real challenge, but it’s one I love.

“We have a very popular vegan afternoon tea here at Cake Boy,” he continues. “People adore it, and on Britannia, we’ve found that non-vegans will try a vegan cake and enjoy it. On Iona, we’re expecting younger guests to try the vegan bakes, as they will already be familiar with plant-based dishes, but older passengers also like them as they are often easier to digest.”