Arguably Britain’s favourite tipple, the popularity of gin shows no signs of slowing down, with new distilleries popping up everywhere you look.

And now, the first ever gin distillery is making its way onto the high seas, thanks to P&O Cruises, which has just announced a unique and exciting new partnership with award-winning distiller Salcombe Gin.

Salcombe Gin’s distillery will be installed on board P&O Cruises’ latest ship, Iona, producing exclusive gins reflecting the adventurous spirit of the innovative new vessel.

The gin’s maiden production will take place in Iona’s custom-made still and will be distilled, bottled and labelled on board, allowing guests to be the first to enjoy this one-of-a-kind gin.

Following the gin’s launch on Iona, Salcombe Gin will also distil the unique recipe, yet to be named, in its striking 450 litre copper still ‘Provident’ in Salcombe, ready to share and serve exclusively across all ships in the fleet.

P&O Cruises is also working with Salcombe Gin to develop limited-edition gins celebrating and taking inspiration from the ports of call.

“Salcombe Gin is the perfect partner for us as it shares our zest for adventure and discovery,” said P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow. “It has an unrivalled passion and attention to detail, not only in the award-winning gins created, but also in the unique gin experiences offered.

“We are incredibly excited by the bespoke gin being created for us, the maiden production run of which will be distilled in the first ever distillery at sea.”

Angus Lugsdin, co-founder of Salcombe Distilling Co, commented: “We are extremely excited to partner on this exciting project with P&O Cruises. Our two brands have an amazingly rich and shared history.

“At the same time that P&O expanded into leisure cruising in the mid-19th century, the famous Salcombe Fruit schooners were entering their heyday, importing cargoes of precious fruits and spices from the Mediterranean to England’s ports and the ships probably passed each other on their voyages.

“Both brands are kindred spirits, born of the sea with a history of breaking new ground and exploring new horizons. To be responsible for creating a unique gin and distilling it on board the first distillery at sea is a very romantic notion and brings us closer to the intrepid adventurers who travelled the world’s oceans seeking out the finest fruits, spices and herbs.”

Salcombe Gin will be holding a series of gin masterclasses on board, so guests can learn more about the nation’s favourite spirit and get the chance to create their very own gin recipe.

Iona is currently being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg and will be launched in May 2020.

For more information, visit pocruises.com.