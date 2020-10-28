P&O Cruises has made us more desperate than ever to get back on board a cruise ship, by releasing a video of its brand new ship Iona.

The teasy behind-the-scenes clip shows the gigantic ship being built, giving viewers a glimpse of how she will look when she finally sets sail next year.

The ship recently joined the P&O Cruises fleet, where it was welcomed at an official handover ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany on Friday 9 October.

In the clip, viewers are able to see a time-lapse of the incredible work and effort it took to build the ship, from being just a few decks in a shipyard to sailing on the water.

Iona is the largest ship ever built for the UK market, coming in at 185,000 tonnes and 345 metres in length with 17 passenger decks.

The incredible new ship was originally scheduled to join the P&O cruises fleet back in April, but was delayed due to Covid-19.

Iona will carry an impressive 5,206 guests in stylish modern surroundings, with new features including a unique two-deck SkyDome.

The SkyDome – one of the ship’s new major selling points – will be a tranquil pool area by day filled with natural light, transforming into a dining and entertainment zone by night with aerial entertainment shows.

The ship has 13 entertainment venues, four swimming pools, an infinity pool overlooking the waves and 16 whirlpools.

On board, guests will also get to experience the first actual gin distillery at sea, a venture in collaboration with Salcombe Gin, where guests can take part in gin masterclasses and take home their own unique bottle.

Iona also boasts a fantastic new spa with destination-inspired treatments, the first of its kind in the P&O Cruises fleet.

When she sets sail in 2021, Iona’s maiden season will be to Northern Europe, Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands from her home port of Southampton.

Iona’s as yet unnamed sister ship will be delivered in December 2022.