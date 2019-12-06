Next year sees the very exciting launch of P&O Cruises’ new ship, Iona, and the much-loved British cruise line has been whetting our appetites all year with exciting tidbits about the swanky new vessel – from its awesome features (including the first gin distillery at sea) to its celebrity chefs on board (the celebrated Marco Pierre White, no less).

Adding to the excitement, P&O Cruises has just announced its amazing celebrity line-up for its ‘IonaFest’ – a week’s long floating festival to celebrate the naming of the new cruise ship.

Taking place from Saturday 4 July 2020, the contemporary ship will play host to some of today’s biggest music talents, including Grammy award-winners Clean Bandit, four-time MOBO winner Trevor Nelson MBE and Blur’s Alex James, as she sails from Southampton to the Norwegian fjords.

Also on board will be radio presenters Jo Whiley and Sara Cox, who will be keeping guests entertained throughout the cruise. Strictly fans will be delighted to learn that some of the show’s biggest stars will also be part of the line-up, including comedian Chris Ramsey, who will be performing a stand-up set on Iona, along with judge Motsi Mabuse and professional dancers Amy Dowden and Ben Jones.

Performers will play across the ship’s seven venues while the main stage will allow guests to dance beneath the stars under Iona’s impressive SkyDome glass roof.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “This really is an experience of a lifetime, a complete one-off. When has there ever been the opportunity to see to these award-winning artists?

“We’re also so excited for our guests to be a part of the naming celebrations and we have made sure that there’s something for everyone to enjoy, all included in the price of a ticket to Ionafest 2020.”

The festival will kick-off with Iona’s naming celebration on the first evening in Southampton. “The naming celebrations on the first night, then the dramatic scenery, exclusive performances and special guests will elevate the holiday to an experience that will be remembered for years to come,” commented Ludlow.

Ionafest will go on sale at 10am on Monday 9 December 2019. The festival headliner and final full show line-up will be announced closer to the sailing date.

Visit pocruises.com for more information.